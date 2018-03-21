All apartments in Atlanta
1268 Byewood Ln SW
1268 Byewood Ln SW

1268 Byewood Ln SW · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Byewood Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED DUPLEX! This adorable home is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring Bathroom has tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have any available units?
1268 Byewood Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have?
Some of 1268 Byewood Ln SW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 Byewood Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Byewood Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Byewood Ln SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 Byewood Ln SW is pet friendly.
Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW offer parking?
No, 1268 Byewood Ln SW does not offer parking.
Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 Byewood Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have a pool?
No, 1268 Byewood Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 1268 Byewood Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Byewood Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 Byewood Ln SW has units with dishwashers.
