1268 Byewood Ln SW

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED DUPLEX! This adorable home is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring Bathroom has tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.