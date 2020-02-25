All apartments in Atlanta
1258 Dekalb Avenue NE

1258 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning townhome in popular Candler Park community! This home sits in the community square and social space away from traffic & noise. 10-12 ft ceilings, beautiful moldings, coffered ceiling in living room, brand new Kitchen Aid SS gas stove & microwave, enormous kitchen island, open floor plan, lots of natural light. Plantation shutters throughout. Lots of storage throughout, 2 car garage. W/D included! Lovely walk-out balcony overlooks community square. Enjoy walking to parks, shops, & restaurants. $2750 per month on a 24 month lease! $2950 on a 12 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have any available units?
1258 Dekalb Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have?
Some of 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Dekalb Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 Dekalb Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
