1253 Pasadena Avenue NE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1253 Pasadena Avenue NE

1253 Pasadena Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1253 Pasadena Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Morningside cottage w/front entry of brick & stone on corner lot. Living room w/built-in cabinet, fireplace, and 2 piece crown. Dining room, tiled sun room, and separate office w/built-in cabinets and desk. Custom kitchen w/granite tops, stain cabinetry, 5 burner gas cook top, breakfast area, and mud room. Large light-filled family room w/vaulted ceiling and french door to patio. Upstairs master suite w/sitting area, cedar lined closet, and bath w/double vanity and distinctive shower. 2 car detached garage. Beautifully landscaped. Stroll to Morningside Nature Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have any available units?
1253 Pasadena Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have?
Some of 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Pasadena Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Pasadena Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
