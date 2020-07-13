1253 Pasadena Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Morningside cottage w/front entry of brick & stone on corner lot. Living room w/built-in cabinet, fireplace, and 2 piece crown. Dining room, tiled sun room, and separate office w/built-in cabinets and desk. Custom kitchen w/granite tops, stain cabinetry, 5 burner gas cook top, breakfast area, and mud room. Large light-filled family room w/vaulted ceiling and french door to patio. Upstairs master suite w/sitting area, cedar lined closet, and bath w/double vanity and distinctive shower. 2 car detached garage. Beautifully landscaped. Stroll to Morningside Nature Preserve.