All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1252 Trenton St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1252 Trenton St SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1252 Trenton St SE

1252 Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1252 Trenton Street, Atlanta, GA 30316
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming bungalow is located north of I-20 and close to everywhere you want to be. This property was totally remodeled in 2015, so practically everything about the house was new at that time. There was new wiring, plumbing, HVAC system, water heater and beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, rich cabinetry, granite countertops and a double undermount stainless steel sink. Both of the bathrooms have been totally remodeled as well. The sun-filled living room has crown moulding and a large decorative fireplace. The dining room is very spacious as are the bedrooms. The smallest bedroom of the three would be ideal for a child's room or a home office. There is a large backyard, perfect for relaxation, that is deep and shady. Pets are allowed with $400 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Trenton St SE have any available units?
1252 Trenton St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Trenton St SE have?
Some of 1252 Trenton St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Trenton St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Trenton St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Trenton St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE offers parking.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have a pool?
No, 1252 Trenton St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have accessible units?
No, 1252 Trenton St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Trenton St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Trenton St SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus