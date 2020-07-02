All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1252 Portland Avenue Southeast
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:27 AM

1252 Portland Avenue Southeast

1252 Portland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1252 Portland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1252 Portland Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Portland Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 Portland Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus