1252 Francis Street NW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM
1252 Francis Street NW
1252 Francis Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1252 Francis Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, PORCH. WALK TO CLASSES & ATLANTIC STATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1252 Francis Street NW have any available units?
1252 Francis Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1252 Francis Street NW have?
Some of 1252 Francis Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1252 Francis Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Francis Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Francis Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1252 Francis Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1252 Francis Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Francis Street NW offers parking.
Does 1252 Francis Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Francis Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Francis Street NW have a pool?
No, 1252 Francis Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Francis Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1252 Francis Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Francis Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Francis Street NW has units with dishwashers.
