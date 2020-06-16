All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 PM

1250 Francis Street NW

1250 Francis Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Francis Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Shows Great - Very close to Ga Tech, just off 14th St

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Francis Street NW have any available units?
1250 Francis Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Francis Street NW have?
Some of 1250 Francis Street NW's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Francis Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Francis Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Francis Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Francis Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1250 Francis Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Francis Street NW offers parking.
Does 1250 Francis Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Francis Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Francis Street NW have a pool?
No, 1250 Francis Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Francis Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1250 Francis Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Francis Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Francis Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
