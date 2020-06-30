All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1229 Mclendon Avenue NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

1229 Mclendon Avenue NE

1229 Mclendon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Authentic 1920’s Bungalow with Beautifully Restored Period Features.

Classic two-story Candler Park home perfectly blends the right amount of character w/modern conveniences. Featuring 4 large bedrooms including a magnificent master suite with an incredible walk-in closet and private sitting area. Second floor over-sized TV room with comfy sectional and 65 inch TV. The home features restored hardwoods throughout, 10'+ ceilings, 2 stylish fully renovated baths, formal dining & living rooms, and chef's kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have any available units?
1229 Mclendon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have?
Some of 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Mclendon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Mclendon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus