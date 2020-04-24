Rent Calculator
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
Location
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful appartment in duplex close to shopping center and Beltine. Available April 15
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have any available units?
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
