1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast

1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful appartment in duplex close to shopping center and Beltine. Available April 15
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have any available units?
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
