1219 Druid Place NE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

1219 Druid Place NE

1219 Druid Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Druid Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Level Home w/ fab finishes overlooking Freedom Park. Main w/ large office,Elegant DR, Chefs kitchen, b'fast room, FR DRS to deck. Fam Rm, w/ built ins, great light, & open to screen porch. 2nd level, Oversized MSTR BR Suite, Spa bath, 2nd BRs w/ Jac-n-Jill BA, top level w/ 1 BR/BA. Terrace level w/media room, small gym, 1BR/BA.3 porches, wide open spaces, great for entertaining. Not roommate type rental. Some furniture remains. No smokers/1 dog under 45lbs. Min credit 750, income of 2.5x rent. Includes pest/security/lawn/cable/internet. Application Pending.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Druid Place NE have any available units?
1219 Druid Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Druid Place NE have?
Some of 1219 Druid Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Druid Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Druid Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Druid Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Druid Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Druid Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Druid Place NE offers parking.
Does 1219 Druid Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Druid Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Druid Place NE have a pool?
No, 1219 Druid Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Druid Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1219 Druid Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Druid Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Druid Place NE has units with dishwashers.
