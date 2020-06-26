1219 Druid Place NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Level Home w/ fab finishes overlooking Freedom Park. Main w/ large office,Elegant DR, Chefs kitchen, b'fast room, FR DRS to deck. Fam Rm, w/ built ins, great light, & open to screen porch. 2nd level, Oversized MSTR BR Suite, Spa bath, 2nd BRs w/ Jac-n-Jill BA, top level w/ 1 BR/BA. Terrace level w/media room, small gym, 1BR/BA.3 porches, wide open spaces, great for entertaining. Not roommate type rental. Some furniture remains. No smokers/1 dog under 45lbs. Min credit 750, income of 2.5x rent. Includes pest/security/lawn/cable/internet. Application Pending.