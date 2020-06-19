All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1218 Monroe Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1218 Monroe Drive NE

1218 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished home for short term rental. Utilities, WIFI & Cable incl. Gated driveway & fenced backyard. Large deck out back. 5 beds, 3.5 bath. Top floor is large master suite. Main level open living/dining with 2 beds & 1.5 bath. Terrace apartment w kitchen n separate entrance. Top 2 floors n terrace apartment can be rented separately. Terrace suite perfect for live-in nanny, assistant, security or chef. Highly desired Virginia Highland, located 1 block from Amsterdam Walk, Beltline and Piedmont Park. Check out abovethelineproperties . Com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have any available units?
1218 Monroe Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have?
Some of 1218 Monroe Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Monroe Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Monroe Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Monroe Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Monroe Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1218 Monroe Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Monroe Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1218 Monroe Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1218 Monroe Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Monroe Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Monroe Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
