Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1217 Redford Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1217 Redford Drive Southeast
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1217 Redford Drive Southeast
1217 Redford Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1217 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have any available units?
1217 Redford Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1217 Redford Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Redford Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Redford Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Redford Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus