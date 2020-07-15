1216 Wylie Street SE

Amenities

Great rental located in much desired East Atlanta neighborhood-Edgewood! This 2 bedroom/1 bath unit (top unit) features an upgraded kitchen with Cherry Finish cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, & much more! This unit offers a great patio/balcony area to the rear of the unit-great for entertaining! Walking distance to Edgewood Shopping District, The Beltline, Little Five Points, and much more! GOOD CREDIT NEEDED. We are not accepting Section 8 vouchers.