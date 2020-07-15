All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1216 Wylie Street SE

1216 Wylie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Wylie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great rental located in much desired East Atlanta neighborhood-Edgewood! This 2 bedroom/1 bath unit (top unit) features an upgraded kitchen with Cherry Finish cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, & much more! This unit offers a great patio/balcony area to the rear of the unit-great for entertaining! Walking distance to Edgewood Shopping District, The Beltline, Little Five Points, and much more! GOOD CREDIT NEEDED. We are not accepting Section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Wylie Street SE have any available units?
1216 Wylie Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Wylie Street SE have?
Some of 1216 Wylie Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Wylie Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Wylie Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Wylie Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Wylie Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1216 Wylie Street SE offer parking?
No, 1216 Wylie Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Wylie Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Wylie Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Wylie Street SE have a pool?
No, 1216 Wylie Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Wylie Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1216 Wylie Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Wylie Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Wylie Street SE has units with dishwashers.
