Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking. In addition, the Beltline offers retail and dining areas with a wide diversity of other community events going on year-round. This beautifully renovated townhome community is waiting for the opportunity to be your new home! Certain one-bedroom floor plans have laundry connections and our team will notify you if any of these units are available. With all this location has to offer, we invite you to come on-site for a tour.