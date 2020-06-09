1208 Liberty Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage guest parking

- Gorgeous townhome in an excellent location with easy access to Downtown, Buckhead, and Vinings. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 1-car garage home has plenty of upgrades including brand new hardwood floors throughout the living area. The kitchen is complete with a large breakfast area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. The basement features a bonus room with a closet and private half bath. All appliances stay including the refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, double vanity, and a garden tub. Nice gated community with 24 hour security, swimming pool, dog park, and plenty of guest parking. Must See!!



(RLNE1937849)