Atlanta, GA
1208 Liberty Pkwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1208 Liberty Pkwy

1208 Liberty Parkway Northwest · (770) 655-6065
Location

1208 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 Liberty Pkwy · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
- Gorgeous townhome in an excellent location with easy access to Downtown, Buckhead, and Vinings. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 1-car garage home has plenty of upgrades including brand new hardwood floors throughout the living area. The kitchen is complete with a large breakfast area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. The basement features a bonus room with a closet and private half bath. All appliances stay including the refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, double vanity, and a garden tub. Nice gated community with 24 hour security, swimming pool, dog park, and plenty of guest parking. Must See!!

(RLNE1937849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have any available units?
1208 Liberty Pkwy has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have?
Some of 1208 Liberty Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Liberty Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Liberty Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Liberty Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Liberty Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Liberty Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Liberty Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Liberty Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1208 Liberty Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Liberty Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Liberty Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
