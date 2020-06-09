1206 Dekalb Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9841c60f3 ----

Stunning Remodel in sought after Candler Park! Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex full of Modern charm and Pizazz! No car needed. Walk to Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, shops/restaurants, MARTA & more. School zones include Mary Lin and Grady. Hardwood floors and modern fixtures throughout. Open Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lightening, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open Living/Dining area w/ wall of windows for great natural lightning. 1/2 bath in hall w/ claw foot vanity and decorative tile flooring. 2 spacious bedrooms both w/ access to a rear patio area, custom closet space and luxurious Full bath. Both bathrooms feature granite vanity tops, tile flooring and large walk-in showers. Washer/Dryer included. Parking pad for 2 cars, street parking also avail. Dont miss this Beauty in the best part of Town! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson