Atlanta, GA
1206 Dekalb Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Dekalb Ave NE

1206 Dekalb Avenue NE · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Dekalb Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e9841c60f3 ----
Stunning Remodel in sought after Candler Park! Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex full of Modern charm and Pizazz! No car needed. Walk to Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, shops/restaurants, MARTA & more. School zones include Mary Lin and Grady. Hardwood floors and modern fixtures throughout. Open Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lightening, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open Living/Dining area w/ wall of windows for great natural lightning. 1/2 bath in hall w/ claw foot vanity and decorative tile flooring. 2 spacious bedrooms both w/ access to a rear patio area, custom closet space and luxurious Full bath. Both bathrooms feature granite vanity tops, tile flooring and large walk-in showers. Washer/Dryer included. Parking pad for 2 cars, street parking also avail. Dont miss this Beauty in the best part of Town! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have any available units?
1206 Dekalb Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have?
Some of 1206 Dekalb Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Dekalb Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Dekalb Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Dekalb Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Dekalb Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Dekalb Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
