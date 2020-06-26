120 Lafayette Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309 Ansley Park
Small but sweet! In the heart of Ansley Park. Studio with a loft bedroom. Private entrance, high ceilings and a perfect location. Walk to Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, Colony Square, High Museum and more.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have any available units?
120 Lafayette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 120 Lafayette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Lafayette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.