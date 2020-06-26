All apartments in Atlanta
120 Lafayette Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

120 Lafayette Drive

120 Lafayette Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

120 Lafayette Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small but sweet! In the heart of Ansley Park. Studio with a loft bedroom. Private entrance, high ceilings and a perfect location. Walk to Piedmont Park, Botanical Gardens, Colony Square, High Museum and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Lafayette Drive have any available units?
120 Lafayette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 120 Lafayette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Lafayette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Lafayette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Lafayette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Lafayette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
