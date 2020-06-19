1195 Milton Terrace SE

Amenities
Affordable & Luxury City living! 1BR /1BA. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops & black appliances. Dining Room/ Great Room combo. Master suite features lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower/tub combo. Balcony with city view. Gated community features pool, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool & dog park. Minutes from Grant Park amenities, e.g. Beacon district, shops/restaurants, Eventide Brewing & the Zoo. No pets. No smoking. Sorry, no section 8 or vouchers accepted. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required.