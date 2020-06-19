All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1195 Milton Terrace SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1195 Milton Terrace SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:25 PM

1195 Milton Terrace SE

1195 Milton Terrace Southeast · (404) 604-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1195 Milton Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4405 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
Affordable & Luxury City living! 1BR /1BA. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops & black appliances. Dining Room/ Great Room combo. Master suite features lots of natural light, walk in closet, shower/tub combo. Balcony with city view. Gated community features pool, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool & dog park. Minutes from Grant Park amenities, e.g. Beacon district, shops/restaurants, Eventide Brewing & the Zoo. No pets. No smoking. Sorry, no section 8 or vouchers accepted. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have any available units?
1195 Milton Terrace SE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have?
Some of 1195 Milton Terrace SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Milton Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Milton Terrace SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Milton Terrace SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 Milton Terrace SE is pet friendly.
Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE offer parking?
No, 1195 Milton Terrace SE does not offer parking.
Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1195 Milton Terrace SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have a pool?
Yes, 1195 Milton Terrace SE has a pool.
Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 1195 Milton Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Milton Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 Milton Terrace SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1195 Milton Terrace SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity