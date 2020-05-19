1192 Lavista Circle NE

Amenities
Upscale townhome offers highly desirable in-town lifestyle. Gated community walkable to restaurants, grocery, & tons of shopping! Bright & open concept offers high-end kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, view to great room/dining with gas fireplace, built-ins and hardwood floors. Main floor master bedroom with spa-like bath. Lower level boasts 2nd bedroom or office w/ ensuite bath, laundry (laundry chute) & 1-car garage. Immaculate and well cared for with exciting amenities. Washer and Dryer included.