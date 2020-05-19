All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

1192 Lavista Circle NE

1192 Lavista Road Northeast · (404) 372-0218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1192 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upscale townhome offers highly desirable in-town lifestyle. Gated community walkable to restaurants, grocery, & tons of shopping! Bright & open concept offers high-end kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, view to great room/dining with gas fireplace, built-ins and hardwood floors. Main floor master bedroom with spa-like bath. Lower level boasts 2nd bedroom or office w/ ensuite bath, laundry (laundry chute) & 1-car garage. Immaculate and well cared for with exciting amenities. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have any available units?
1192 Lavista Circle NE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have?
Some of 1192 Lavista Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Lavista Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Lavista Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Lavista Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1192 Lavista Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Lavista Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1192 Lavista Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1192 Lavista Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1192 Lavista Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Lavista Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1192 Lavista Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
