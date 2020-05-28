All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

1181 Rambler Cross

1181 Rambler Cross · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This spacious 5 month old townhouse is in one of Grant Park's hottest new communities "The Swift". Steps to the new South Side Beltline Trail. Blocks from the new Beacon, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park, close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and all intown Atlanta has to offer. Gourmet kitchen with Cambria Quartz and SS appliances. Massive 3rd bedroom could be a man cave, media room, exercise room, or office. All 3 bedrooms have a full baths attached. Huge two car garage with side by side parking. This home and community are very pet friendly. December Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Rambler Cross have any available units?
1181 Rambler Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Rambler Cross have?
Some of 1181 Rambler Cross's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Rambler Cross currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Rambler Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Rambler Cross pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Rambler Cross is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Rambler Cross offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Rambler Cross offers parking.
Does 1181 Rambler Cross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 Rambler Cross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Rambler Cross have a pool?
No, 1181 Rambler Cross does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Rambler Cross have accessible units?
No, 1181 Rambler Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Rambler Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Rambler Cross has units with dishwashers.

