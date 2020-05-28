1181 Rambler Cross

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This spacious 5 month old townhouse is in one of Grant Park's hottest new communities "The Swift". Steps to the new South Side Beltline Trail. Blocks from the new Beacon, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park, close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and all intown Atlanta has to offer. Gourmet kitchen with Cambria Quartz and SS appliances. Massive 3rd bedroom could be a man cave, media room, exercise room, or office. All 3 bedrooms have a full baths attached. Huge two car garage with side by side parking. This home and community are very pet friendly. December Occupancy.