All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast

118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Newer home in fantastic close-in location. Private parking behind the house. Granite counters. All bedrooms upstairs. Screened front porch and back deck. Sorry, no Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have any available units?
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus