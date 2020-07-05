Rent Calculator
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast
Location
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Newer home in fantastic close-in location. Private parking behind the house. Granite counters. All bedrooms upstairs. Screened front porch and back deck. Sorry, no Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have any available units?
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Whitefoord Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
