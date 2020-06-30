All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1178 John Collier Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1178 John Collier Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:33 PM

1178 John Collier Road

1178 John Collier Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Underwood Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1178 John Collier Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorg 3 lvl townhome in heart of Westside/Buckhead & in Morris Brandon school district! This smart house equipped newer construction home has lg open fam room/kit layout, hdwd floors, chefs kit w/huge island & dual fuel 5 burner range, granite countertops & ss appl. Covered back deck offers space for entertaining & gas grill hook up. Upper lvl master suite feat spa-like master bath,soaking tub & jetted frameless shwer! Top lvl laundry rm. Bed/bath up w/built in custom closets in bdrms. Lower Level has bed/bath & xtra bonus rm/office space. 2 car garage w/storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 John Collier Road have any available units?
1178 John Collier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1178 John Collier Road have?
Some of 1178 John Collier Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 John Collier Road currently offering any rent specials?
1178 John Collier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 John Collier Road pet-friendly?
No, 1178 John Collier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1178 John Collier Road offer parking?
Yes, 1178 John Collier Road offers parking.
Does 1178 John Collier Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1178 John Collier Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 John Collier Road have a pool?
No, 1178 John Collier Road does not have a pool.
Does 1178 John Collier Road have accessible units?
No, 1178 John Collier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 John Collier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1178 John Collier Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus