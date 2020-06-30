1178 John Collier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorg 3 lvl townhome in heart of Westside/Buckhead & in Morris Brandon school district! This smart house equipped newer construction home has lg open fam room/kit layout, hdwd floors, chefs kit w/huge island & dual fuel 5 burner range, granite countertops & ss appl. Covered back deck offers space for entertaining & gas grill hook up. Upper lvl master suite feat spa-like master bath,soaking tub & jetted frameless shwer! Top lvl laundry rm. Bed/bath up w/built in custom closets in bdrms. Lower Level has bed/bath & xtra bonus rm/office space. 2 car garage w/storage closet.