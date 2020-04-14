All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:57 PM

1175 White Street Southwest

1175 White Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1175 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home in Atlanta, GA

Housing Program Accepted

SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
Phone: 678-487-7896 x 6

Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 White Street Southwest have any available units?
1175 White Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1175 White Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1175 White Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 White Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 White Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 White Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 White Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
