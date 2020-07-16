1171 Oak St South West

Amenities

Welcome Home Atlanta's desirable and highly sought after Historic West End! Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath features a lovely rocking chair front porch, and all the bells & whistles. Modern updates throughout with all the charm. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors. Home has an amazing open floor plan Cooks Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Greakfast Bar! Spacious Retreat w/ Walk-in Closet and private Spa-style En=Suite featuriing a Jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample storage. Back deck over looks a beautiful, private fenced in backyard. Walking distance to the Beltline, West End park, Marta, Shopping and Entertainment. Pet-friendly for well-behaved pets. TEXT: Kelley today to book a showing- 470-494-2683. VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: VIDEO HERE: http://us.vivavideo.tv/v/zX69fdv7/1/