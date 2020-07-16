All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:27 PM

1171 Oak St South West

1171 Oak St SW · (470) 494-2683
Location

1171 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1799 sqft

Amenities

Welcome Home Atlanta's desirable and highly sought after Historic West End! Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath features a lovely rocking chair front porch, and all the bells & whistles. Modern updates throughout with all the charm. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors. Home has an amazing open floor plan Cooks Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Greakfast Bar! Spacious Retreat w/ Walk-in Closet and private Spa-style En=Suite featuriing a Jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample storage. Back deck over looks a beautiful, private fenced in backyard. Walking distance to the Beltline, West End park, Marta, Shopping and Entertainment. Pet-friendly for well-behaved pets. TEXT: Kelley today to book a showing- 470-494-2683. VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: VIDEO HERE: http://us.vivavideo.tv/v/zX69fdv7/1/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Oak St South West have any available units?
1171 Oak St South West has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 Oak St South West have?
Some of 1171 Oak St South West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Oak St South West currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Oak St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Oak St South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Oak St South West is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Oak St South West offer parking?
No, 1171 Oak St South West does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Oak St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Oak St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Oak St South West have a pool?
Yes, 1171 Oak St South West has a pool.
Does 1171 Oak St South West have accessible units?
No, 1171 Oak St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Oak St South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Oak St South West does not have units with dishwashers.
