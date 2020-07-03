All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1170 John Collier Rd NW,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1170 John Collier Rd NW,
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1170 John Collier Rd NW,

1170 John Collier Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Underwood Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1170 John Collier Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have any available units?
1170 John Collier Rd NW, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1170 John Collier Rd NW, currently offering any rent specials?
1170 John Collier Rd NW, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 John Collier Rd NW, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, is pet friendly.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, offer parking?
No, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, does not offer parking.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have a pool?
No, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, does not have a pool.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have accessible units?
No, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 John Collier Rd NW, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1170 John Collier Rd NW, has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus