Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
117 Peyton Pl SW
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 7
117 Peyton Pl SW
117 Peyton Place Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
117 Peyton Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Harland Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available to Sec. 8 - 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have any available units?
117 Peyton Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 117 Peyton Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
117 Peyton Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Peyton Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW offer parking?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have a pool?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Peyton Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Peyton Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
