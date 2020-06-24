All apartments in Atlanta
1168 Village Court SE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

1168 Village Court SE

1168 Village Court SE · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Village Court SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming East Atlanta townhome in gated community with swimming pool, open floor plan with all updates. One car garage, private fenced backyard. Great location, right off I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Village Court SE have any available units?
1168 Village Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Village Court SE have?
Some of 1168 Village Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Village Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Village Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Village Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Village Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1168 Village Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1168 Village Court SE offers parking.
Does 1168 Village Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Village Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Village Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 1168 Village Court SE has a pool.
Does 1168 Village Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1168 Village Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Village Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Village Court SE has units with dishwashers.
