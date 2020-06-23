All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 29 2019

1165 University Drive NE

1165 University Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1165 University Drive South, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

Charming 1920s bungalow located in Morningside School District. Off street parking. Fenced-in yard. Main level with two bedrooms and two baths. Upstairs master bedroom loft. Open, spacious living, music, and dining rooms. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen/baths. Separate butler's pantry/breakfast room. Architectural features/hardwoods throughout. New roof/heat pump/double-pane windows. Basement, porch, landscaped yard. Washer/dryer included. Beautiful sun-porch provides additional space for office or living space. Great walking location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 University Drive NE have any available units?
1165 University Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 University Drive NE have?
Some of 1165 University Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 University Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1165 University Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 University Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1165 University Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1165 University Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1165 University Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1165 University Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 University Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 University Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1165 University Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1165 University Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1165 University Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 University Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 University Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
