1165 University Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 1920s bungalow located in Morningside School District. Off street parking. Fenced-in yard. Main level with two bedrooms and two baths. Upstairs master bedroom loft. Open, spacious living, music, and dining rooms. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen/baths. Separate butler's pantry/breakfast room. Architectural features/hardwoods throughout. New roof/heat pump/double-pane windows. Basement, porch, landscaped yard. Washer/dryer included. Beautiful sun-porch provides additional space for office or living space. Great walking location!