Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1165 Rambler Cross.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1165 Rambler Cross
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1165 Rambler Cross
1165 Rambler Cross
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1165 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent price negotiable for longer lease than a year
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have any available units?
1165 Rambler Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1165 Rambler Cross have?
Some of 1165 Rambler Cross's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1165 Rambler Cross currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Rambler Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Rambler Cross pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross offer parking?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Rambler Cross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have a pool?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have accessible units?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Rambler Cross has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus