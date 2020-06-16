All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1165 Rambler Cross

1165 Rambler Cross · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent price negotiable for longer lease than a year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Rambler Cross have any available units?
1165 Rambler Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Rambler Cross have?
Some of 1165 Rambler Cross's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Rambler Cross currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Rambler Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Rambler Cross pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross offer parking?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Rambler Cross offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have a pool?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have accessible units?
No, 1165 Rambler Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Rambler Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Rambler Cross has units with dishwashers.

