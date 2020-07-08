1152 Orme Circle NE

Amenities
Furnished carriage house in Virginia Highland! Unit atop garage,Private, Secure entry.Parking Space. Hardwood floors throughout. Furniture from West Elm.Nest thermostat. Kitchen with peninsula seating & new appliances, quartz countertops and Washer & Dryer.Bedroom with full size brand new Casper mattress, high end linens for bath and bed,dresser/nightstands, closet. Living room with SmartTV,media console, coffee table, sofa that converts to twin size bed.Windows have roller blind blackout shades. Rent includes:Water,Electricity,Waste,WiFi,Alarm System,Weekly cleaning.