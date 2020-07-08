1152 Orme Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage internet access

Furnished carriage house in Virginia Highland! Unit atop garage,Private, Secure entry.Parking Space. Hardwood floors throughout. Furniture from West Elm.Nest thermostat. Kitchen with peninsula seating & new appliances, quartz countertops and Washer & Dryer.Bedroom with full size brand new Casper mattress, high end linens for bath and bed,dresser/nightstands, closet. Living room with SmartTV,media console, coffee table, sofa that converts to twin size bed.Windows have roller blind blackout shades. Rent includes:Water,Electricity,Waste,WiFi,Alarm System,Weekly cleaning.