Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1152 Orme Circle NE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

1152 Orme Circle NE

1152 Orme Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Orme Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished carriage house in Virginia Highland! Unit atop garage,Private, Secure entry.Parking Space. Hardwood floors throughout. Furniture from West Elm.Nest thermostat. Kitchen with peninsula seating & new appliances, quartz countertops and Washer & Dryer.Bedroom with full size brand new Casper mattress, high end linens for bath and bed,dresser/nightstands, closet. Living room with SmartTV,media console, coffee table, sofa that converts to twin size bed.Windows have roller blind blackout shades. Rent includes:Water,Electricity,Waste,WiFi,Alarm System,Weekly cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Orme Circle NE have any available units?
1152 Orme Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 Orme Circle NE have?
Some of 1152 Orme Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Orme Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Orme Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Orme Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Orme Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1152 Orme Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Orme Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1152 Orme Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 Orme Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Orme Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1152 Orme Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Orme Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1152 Orme Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Orme Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 Orme Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.

