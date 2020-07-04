1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE

Amenities

Currently being renovated!! More pics to come soon! Spacious 2BR/2BA apt w/ lots of character in an incredible location! Upper level flat w/ high ceilings, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, off-street parking, washer/dryer onsite for all tenants. Steps to Poncey-Highland shops/restaurants, walking distance to Ponce City Market, Beltline, Virginia-Highland, Inman Park, Krog St Market, Little 5 Points, Publix, Olmsted Linear Park. Easy access to interstate, close to Emory Univ. & CDC. Highly sought after school district. Available July 1, 2019.