Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE

1150 Blue Ridge Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Blue Ridge Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Currently being renovated!! More pics to come soon! Spacious 2BR/2BA apt w/ lots of character in an incredible location! Upper level flat w/ high ceilings, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, off-street parking, washer/dryer onsite for all tenants. Steps to Poncey-Highland shops/restaurants, walking distance to Ponce City Market, Beltline, Virginia-Highland, Inman Park, Krog St Market, Little 5 Points, Publix, Olmsted Linear Park. Easy access to interstate, close to Emory Univ. & CDC. Highly sought after school district. Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have any available units?
1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have?
Some of 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Blue Ridge Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

