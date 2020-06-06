Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW
1148 Lookout Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1148 Lookout Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled home, ready for new tenants. Large enclosed backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have any available units?
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have?
Some of 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
