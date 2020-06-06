All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW

1148 Lookout Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1148 Lookout Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled home, ready for new tenants. Large enclosed backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have any available units?
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have?
Some of 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 LOOKOUT Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus