Atlanta, GA
1147 Coleman Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1147 Coleman Street SW

1147 Coleman Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- Three bedrooms 1 1/2 bath house. Featuring a Large living room, oversize bedrooms, and separate laundry room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4601198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have any available units?
1147 Coleman Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1147 Coleman Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Coleman Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Coleman Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW offer parking?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have a pool?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 Coleman Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 Coleman Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
