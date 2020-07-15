Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1138 Kipling Street Southeast
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:43 PM
1 of 2
1138 Kipling Street Southeast
1138 Kipling Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1138 Kipling Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have any available units?
1138 Kipling Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1138 Kipling Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Kipling Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Kipling Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
