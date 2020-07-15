All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1138 Kipling Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1138 Kipling Street Southeast
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:43 PM

1138 Kipling Street Southeast

1138 Kipling Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1138 Kipling Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have any available units?
1138 Kipling Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1138 Kipling Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Kipling Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Kipling Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Kipling Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Kipling Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus