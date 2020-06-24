All apartments in Atlanta
1135 Regis Rd SE
1135 Regis Rd SE

1135 Regis Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Regis Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Leila Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home, NEWLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT! This adorable home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the entire home. Bathrooms have tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! Stackable Washer & Dryer Connections only available. This home offers a fully fenced, private backyard with a brand new deck! Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Regis Rd SE have any available units?
1135 Regis Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Regis Rd SE have?
Some of 1135 Regis Rd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Regis Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Regis Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Regis Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Regis Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Regis Rd SE offer parking?
No, 1135 Regis Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Regis Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Regis Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Regis Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1135 Regis Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Regis Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1135 Regis Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Regis Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Regis Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
