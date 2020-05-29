113 Stafford Street Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Atlanta, GA SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.