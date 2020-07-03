Rent Calculator
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1129 McDaniel Street
1129 Mcdaniel Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1129 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice corner lot 3 BR/2.5 BA home with large spacious rooms. Separate dining room and large living room with a small private backyard.
TENANT OCCUPIED - PROPERTY WILL AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING AFTER JULY 4TH.
APPLICATION FEE $65.00 NON-REFUNDABLE
SECURITY DEPOSIT - SAME AS THE RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have any available units?
1129 McDaniel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1129 McDaniel Street have?
Some of 1129 McDaniel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1129 McDaniel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1129 McDaniel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 McDaniel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street offer parking?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have a pool?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have accessible units?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 McDaniel Street has units with dishwashers.
