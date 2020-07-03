All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1129 McDaniel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1129 McDaniel Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

1129 McDaniel Street

1129 Mcdaniel Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1129 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice corner lot 3 BR/2.5 BA home with large spacious rooms. Separate dining room and large living room with a small private backyard.

TENANT OCCUPIED - PROPERTY WILL AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING AFTER JULY 4TH.

APPLICATION FEE $65.00 NON-REFUNDABLE

SECURITY DEPOSIT - SAME AS THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 McDaniel Street have any available units?
1129 McDaniel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 McDaniel Street have?
Some of 1129 McDaniel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 McDaniel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1129 McDaniel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 McDaniel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street offer parking?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have a pool?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have accessible units?
No, 1129 McDaniel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 McDaniel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 McDaniel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus