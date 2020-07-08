All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

1126 SW Edgefield Dr

1126 Edgefield Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Edgefield Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated 4 bedrooms on a quiet street in Oakland City! Great home, Newly kitchen: cabinets, granite counter tops & appliances, refinished hardwoods & new flooring. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have any available units?
1126 SW Edgefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have?
Some of 1126 SW Edgefield Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 SW Edgefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1126 SW Edgefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 SW Edgefield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr offer parking?
No, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have a pool?
No, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 SW Edgefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 SW Edgefield Dr has units with dishwashers.

