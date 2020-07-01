112 Old Ivy Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill

Stunning end-unit townhome in Habersham on Ivy. Tons of light through an abundance of french doors and windows. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room, powder room, butlers pantry, gorgeous kitchen, family room with fireplace. Wood paneled elevator to all four floors. Oversized master suite with beautiful bathroom (separate tub and shower). Study with built-ins. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms. Two laundry rooms. Terrace level with powder room, bonus/living room with built-ins opening to private courtyard with fountain, grilling