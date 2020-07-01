All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

112 Old Ivy Road NE

112 Old Ivy Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

112 Old Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning end-unit townhome in Habersham on Ivy. Tons of light through an abundance of french doors and windows. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room, powder room, butlers pantry, gorgeous kitchen, family room with fireplace. Wood paneled elevator to all four floors. Oversized master suite with beautiful bathroom (separate tub and shower). Study with built-ins. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and bathrooms. Two laundry rooms. Terrace level with powder room, bonus/living room with built-ins opening to private courtyard with fountain, grilling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have any available units?
112 Old Ivy Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have?
Some of 112 Old Ivy Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Old Ivy Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
112 Old Ivy Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Old Ivy Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 112 Old Ivy Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 112 Old Ivy Road NE offers parking.
Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Old Ivy Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have a pool?
No, 112 Old Ivy Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have accessible units?
No, 112 Old Ivy Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Old Ivy Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Old Ivy Road NE has units with dishwashers.

