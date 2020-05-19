All apartments in Atlanta
1118 Fayetteville Rd Se
1118 Fayetteville Rd Se

1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Property in Atlanta

Fantastic East Atlanta Village (EAV) Location
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Basement Apartment with its own private rear entry and parking for 3 cars. All rooms have windows and natural light. The unit has all tile flooring, a Large Living Room with ceiling fan and a decorative fireplace, a separate spacious dining area, a full size kitchen with room for small eat-in table and chairs, a Full Size Hall Bathroom and 3 spacious bedrooms for a total of approximately 1500 SqFt.
Off street parking is in the rear of the property.
The location is Very private and peaceful. You will love the Proximity (1.5 miles = 5 minute drive) to the excitement of East Atlanta Village.

Once you have done a drive by of the property location, please contact us to schedule a viewing.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance and cleaning gutters. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property. SMALL Cat and small dog may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have any available units?
1118 Fayetteville Rd Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Fayetteville Rd Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se offers parking.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have a pool?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have accessible units?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Rd Se does not have units with air conditioning.

