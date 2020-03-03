All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 Northwest Dr NW

1116 Northwest Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths and a bonus room. Open concept living room with breakfast bar overlooking the updated kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and a huge backyard you can get lost in. Close to conveniences. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4619688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have any available units?
1116 Northwest Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have?
Some of 1116 Northwest Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Northwest Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Northwest Dr NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Northwest Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Northwest Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW offer parking?
No, 1116 Northwest Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Northwest Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1116 Northwest Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1116 Northwest Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Northwest Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Northwest Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
