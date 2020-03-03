1116 Northwest Dr NW

1116 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Carey Park
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
accepts section 8
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths and a bonus room. Open concept living room with breakfast bar overlooking the updated kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and a huge backyard you can get lost in. Close to conveniences. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4619688)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
