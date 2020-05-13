All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:43 PM

1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue

1115 Ponce de Leon Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes.
This property features exposed brick, granite counter tops, glass cabinets, and hard wood floors.

Our architecture offers you a choice of studio or one bedroom apartment homes and you'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly renovated apartment homes.

Located down the street from Ponce City Market and Publix, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.

Our beautiful gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, soft closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances will surely make you the envy of your friends. Designed to be one of the premier apartment communities in the Poncy Highland area, the historic charm of the controlled access and beautifully renovated 90 year old building is still intact.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have any available units?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have?
Some of 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus