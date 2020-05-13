1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes.

This property features exposed brick, granite counter tops, glass cabinets, and hard wood floors.



Our architecture offers you a choice of studio or one bedroom apartment homes and you'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly renovated apartment homes.



Located down the street from Ponce City Market and Publix, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.



Our beautiful gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, soft closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances will surely make you the envy of your friends. Designed to be one of the premier apartment communities in the Poncy Highland area, the historic charm of the controlled access and beautifully renovated 90 year old building is still intact.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.