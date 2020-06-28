All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06

1111 Westview Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
All New Amazing Interiors located on the doorstep of Atlanta!

Our all new interiors at Greenwood at Westview will impress you with sophisticated styles. The location will enthrall you as we are located minutes from downtown, major colleges and universities and the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living that's sure to please.

The Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture - Collegetown Farm is located directly across the street making daily access to wholesome fresh food just steps away.

The living spaces at Greenwood at Westview are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring traditional brick exteriors, shaded landscaping with a friendly community feel.

These well-designed apartment homes offer both one and two bedrooms featuring washer and dryer connections.

What's included: Water, Sewer and Trash Services

The Greenwood at Westview community is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.
Access all the best that Atlanta has to offer with this ideal location!

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.

Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 678-409-0965

www.trishippartners.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have any available units?
1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 offers parking.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have a pool?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Westview Drive SW - Apt 06 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus