This charming cottage with white picket fence has just been redone. Gleaming hardwood floors in the main part of the home. All new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. New deck added across the rear of the home overlooking the fenced in flat backyard. Great open floor plan with great natural light. Two bedrooms, one bath on main and two bedrooms, one bath on the daylight terrace level. Available for occupancy Nov. 15, 2019.