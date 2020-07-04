All apartments in Atlanta
1081 SE Moreland Ave
1081 SE Moreland Ave

1081 Moreland Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in one of Atlanta's hottest Beltline neighborhoods, Ormewood Park! Charming 1930's classic bungalow with welcoming front porch. Home features a spacious master suite, updated kitchen and baths, hardwoods throughout and newer roof. French doors lead to outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Property is located on a deep lot and the backyard has endless possibilities. Easy access to interstate. Short walk to Brownwood Park, Glenwood Park, shops, restaurants, Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have any available units?
1081 SE Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have?
Some of 1081 SE Moreland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 SE Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1081 SE Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 SE Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1081 SE Moreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1081 SE Moreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 SE Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1081 SE Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1081 SE Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 SE Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 SE Moreland Ave has units with dishwashers.

