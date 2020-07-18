All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1080 Peachtree Street NE

1080 Peachtree Street Northeast · (404) 843-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Super easy to show. Just send me a quick text. Lockbox will be at concierge. A spacious and great looking 1BR unit with an unobstructed view of Midtown is now available for rent. A popular floor plan maximizes your view for entertaining on the long private balcony. Natural light-filled Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter-tops open to dining and living room. Floor to ceiling windows. Hardwoods. High-Class Amenities - Dedicated parking; saline pool, grills, and garden areas on the 8th floor; Huge club room and state of the art gym on the 4th floor; 24 hour concierge + building security. Prime Midtown location walking distance to all your favorite shops, dining, Piedmont Park, Marta, and much more. 1 year minimum required lease - open to lease for 2+ years. Get it while it lasts! Showings available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
1080 Peachtree Street NE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 1080 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Peachtree Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree Street NE offers parking.
Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1080 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
