1080 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill

Super easy to show. Just send me a quick text. Lockbox will be at concierge. A spacious and great looking 1BR unit with an unobstructed view of Midtown is now available for rent. A popular floor plan maximizes your view for entertaining on the long private balcony. Natural light-filled Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter-tops open to dining and living room. Floor to ceiling windows. Hardwoods. High-Class Amenities - Dedicated parking; saline pool, grills, and garden areas on the 8th floor; Huge club room and state of the art gym on the 4th floor; 24 hour concierge + building security. Prime Midtown location walking distance to all your favorite shops, dining, Piedmont Park, Marta, and much more. 1 year minimum required lease - open to lease for 2+ years. Get it while it lasts! Showings available upon request.