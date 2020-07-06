All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1079 Marietta Blvd
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

1079 Marietta Blvd

1079 Marietta Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 4 BEDROOM AND 3.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE. SCREENED DECK AND COVERED PATIO, STAINLESS APPLIANCES.READY NOW. PLEASE CALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 Marietta Blvd have any available units?
1079 Marietta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 Marietta Blvd have?
Some of 1079 Marietta Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 Marietta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Marietta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 Marietta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1079 Marietta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1079 Marietta Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1079 Marietta Blvd offers parking.
Does 1079 Marietta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 Marietta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 Marietta Blvd have a pool?
No, 1079 Marietta Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1079 Marietta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1079 Marietta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 Marietta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 Marietta Blvd has units with dishwashers.

