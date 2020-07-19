1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool conference room

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Perfect location for living in midtown! If you are looking to live within walking distance of Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, great restaurants, shopping, and close to Woodruff Arts, the High Museum, Atlantic Station, Downtown, Buckhead, and more, this place is perfect for you! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, brand new carpet and paint. Laundry is included in the unit. Patio overlooking the beautiful courtyard with water feature and grill. Also included are a pool, fitness center and conference room. Secured parking deck. Professionally managed..



Rently lock box is on the fence as you enter the parking deck



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.