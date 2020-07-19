All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:39 PM

1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast

1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast · (678) 712-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
conference room
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Perfect location for living in midtown! If you are looking to live within walking distance of Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, great restaurants, shopping, and close to Woodruff Arts, the High Museum, Atlantic Station, Downtown, Buckhead, and more, this place is perfect for you! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, brand new carpet and paint. Laundry is included in the unit. Patio overlooking the beautiful courtyard with water feature and grill. Also included are a pool, fitness center and conference room. Secured parking deck. Professionally managed..

Rently lock box is on the fence as you enter the parking deck

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have any available units?
1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have?
Some of 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast offers parking.
Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast has a pool.
Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1075 Peachtree Walk Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity