1075 N Highland Avenue NE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
1075 N Highland Avenue NE
1075 North Highland Avenue Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
1075 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have any available units?
1075 N Highland Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1075 N Highland Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1075 N Highland Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 N Highland Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 N Highland Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 N Highland Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
