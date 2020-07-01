All apartments in Atlanta
1075 Manigault St SE

1075 Manigault Street Southeast
Location

1075 Manigault Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Classic 2BR 1BA Home in Reynoldstown - Classic home in unbeatable Reynoldstown location - 4 blocks to the Atlanta Beltline Trail & Lang Carson Park, convenient to I20! Charm throughout: Large doors, original hardwood floors, claw foot tub, decorative fireplace, and more. Large front porch. Galley Kitchen. Spacious Living area. Separate Dining. Both Bedrooms are spacious. 1 Full bath in hall. Washer/Dryer included. Large Fenced backyard w/ storage shed. Walk to Parkgrounds, new development on Memorial Dr + much more!

(RLNE5305703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Manigault St SE have any available units?
1075 Manigault St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 Manigault St SE have?
Some of 1075 Manigault St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Manigault St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Manigault St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Manigault St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Manigault St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Manigault St SE offer parking?
No, 1075 Manigault St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Manigault St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Manigault St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Manigault St SE have a pool?
No, 1075 Manigault St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Manigault St SE have accessible units?
No, 1075 Manigault St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Manigault St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Manigault St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

