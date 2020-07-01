1075 Manigault St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic 2BR 1BA Home in Reynoldstown - Classic home in unbeatable Reynoldstown location - 4 blocks to the Atlanta Beltline Trail & Lang Carson Park, convenient to I20! Charm throughout: Large doors, original hardwood floors, claw foot tub, decorative fireplace, and more. Large front porch. Galley Kitchen. Spacious Living area. Separate Dining. Both Bedrooms are spacious. 1 Full bath in hall. Washer/Dryer included. Large Fenced backyard w/ storage shed. Walk to Parkgrounds, new development on Memorial Dr + much more!



